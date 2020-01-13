Left Menu
Kim K shows off gift from husband Kanye

Kim K shows off gift from husband Kanye
Kim Kardashian West (Image courtesy: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

Kim Kardashian West thanked her 'thoughtful' husband Kanye West after he turned a text message into a piece of jewellery for her. On Sunday night, Kim through her Instagram account showed off the unique present that Kanye gave her, which was a vintage Cartier necklace embellished with a sentimental picture and a message.

The post featured Kim, who wore an orange jacket along with the neckpiece. However, that was not it, the beauty mogul uploaded another picture along with her selfie. The second snap included a picture and a text message that read, "This is your life. Married with four kids. Get people out of jail. Cover of Vogue. Go to church every week with your family. Dreams come true."

'Keeping up with the Kardashian' star captioned the post, "If you look closely at my necklace, you can see it's from a text Kanye sent me. He took an amazing vintage Cartier gold plaque necklace and had it sketched out. He's always the most thoughtful when it comes to gifts." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

