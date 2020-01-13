Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Netflix lands 24 Oscar nominations in quest for best picture trophy

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 20:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 20:25 IST
UPDATE 1-Netflix lands 24 Oscar nominations in quest for best picture trophy
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Streaming video service Netflix Inc will have another chance to snatch the movie industry's top prize from Hollywood's traditional film studios at next month's Academy Awards. Two Netflix movies, Mafia epic "The Irishman" and divorce drama "Marriage Story," scored nominations on Monday for the coveted best picture trophy that will be awarded on Feb. 9. Netflix scored 24 nominations overall.

The Silicon Valley giant, which reinvented television, will battle for Oscar glory against century-old Hollywood studios, including Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures, AT&T Inc's Warner Bros. and Sony Corp's Columbia Pictures. Warner Bros.' dark comic-book origin story "Joker" led all nominees with 11 total nods. "The Irishman," Universal's World War One epic "1917" and Columbia's Quentin Tarantino film "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" received 10 each.

The companies behind the movies are expected to spend millions to court Oscar voters in the coming weeks on TV commercials, digital ads and special events with A-list celebrities in New York and Los Angeles. Winning the best picture would burnish Netflix's reputation in the film business and give it new bragging rights in the increasingly competitive fight for streaming video viewers. The company began releasing original movies in 2015 and has been trying to build a library of prestige films alongside its dozens of comedies, thrillers, and action flicks.

But the digital video pioneer has irked theater owners by insisting that its films stream at the same time, or a few weeks after, they debut in theaters. Major theater chains have objected to the timing and refused to show Netflix films. The practice also forced members of the film academy to debate how to define a movie. Last year, Netflix's "Roma" competed for the best picture but did not win.

Nominations for "The Irishman," which tells the story of the disappearance of labor union leader Jimmy Hoffa, including the best director for Martin Scorsese and supporting actor for Al Pacino and Joe Pesci. "Marriage Story" stars Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver, who plays a show-business couple navigating a divorce and custody battle, received lead acting nominations.

Among Netflix's other nominations, "Klaus" and "I Lost My Body" were named in the best-animated feature category.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Libyan rivals, cajoled by Putin and Erdogan, hold indirect Moscow peace talks

Libyas warring leaders held indirect peace talks in Moscow on Monday with Russia and Turkey urging the rivals to sign a binding truce to end a nine-month-old war and pave the way for a settlement that would stabilize the North African count...

Trump, Germany's Merkel discussed security, Libya -White House

U.S. President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke about security in the Middle East, Libya and other issues, White House spokesman Judd Deere said on Monday.Sundays discussion followed a separate conversation between the...

Former pontiff's book draws criticism, highlights problem of "two popes"

Roman Catholic scholars rebuked the former Pope Benedict on Monday for his comments in a new book regarding the delicate matter of priestly celibacy, saying his words were helping to destabilise the reigning Pope Francis. It is not the firs...

Will expand Cabinet before my Davos visit: Yediyurappa

Days after indicating that he may not travel to Davos to attend the World Economic Forum later this month, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday said he would attend the global meet, and that the expansion of his ministry would take plac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020