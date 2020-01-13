Left Menu
Rapper Cardi B wants to be a politician

American Rapper Cardi B lately seemed to be interested in politics as she said 'I really Love Government.'

  ANI
  Washington DC
  Updated: 13-01-2020 20:44 IST
  • Created: 13-01-2020 20:44 IST
Rapper Cardi B (Image courtesy: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

American Rapper Cardi B seemed to be interested in politics as she said "I really Love Government." The rapper shared her idea of getting involved with the United States government in a series of tweets.

Cardi first tweeted, "I think I want to be a politician. I really love government even tho I don't agree with Government." The rapper further said and wrote that while watching a war documentary she figured that no matter how many weapons a country has one needs people. And how can someone go against a country and possibly start a war when the country lacks patriotism.

In another tweet, she promised to explain her point of view further in a future live video. "I will have to explain a lot so I will have to do a video or a live talking about it ...So imma come back to my last two tweets another day. Imma talks about it another day," Cardi wrote.

Cardi concluded by tweeting, "I do feel like if I go back to school and focus up I can be part of Congress." Cardi also explained that she has endless ideas that make sense however all she needs is a couple of years of schooling in the same.

Tweets came a few weeks after Cardi criticised President Trump's order to kill Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani. (ANI)

