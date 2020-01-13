Left Menu
'Dream come true' for 2020 Oscar nominees

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  Updated: 13-01-2020 21:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 21:06 IST
Oscar nominees expressed a mixture of pride, gratitude, honor and thanks on Monday after being shortlisted for the 2020 Academy Awards, which will be presented on Feb. 9 in Hollywood. The following are some reactions - through statements, telephone calls and social media - to the nominations to the awards that will be presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

- Martin Scorsese, best director nominee, "The Irishman"

"I'm honored that our work on 'The Irishman' has been honored by the Academy with these nominations. We put all of ourselves into this picture, a true labor of love, and to be recognized in this way means a great deal to all of us." Cynthia Erivo, best actress nominee and best original song, "Harriet"

"To receive two Oscar nominations for a film paying tribute to Harriet Tubman, a person whose heart and spirit are the embodiment of courage, makes this morning's news beyond anything I could have ever imagined. This is more than a dream come true ... being asked to co-write and perform the song in the film was the icing on an already wonderful cake." Kathy Bates, best supporting actress nominee, "Richard Jewell"

"I am very proud of this film and it was truly an honor to work with the legendary Clint Eastwood on bringing the truth of Richard Jewell to light, along with the incredible Paul, Sam, Olivia, Jon, Nina, Ian and Niko. My hope is that this film brings the justice and peace Richard and Bobi Jewell deserve by shining a light on their story and his heroism." Amy Pascal, producer of best picture nominee, "Little Women"

"We are profoundly overwhelmed and honored to have received all these nominations from the Academy, and to have made history by being only the third movie ever to be nominated for best picture that's written, directed and produced exclusively by women. This film is a testament to the brilliance of Greta Gerwig." Todd Phillips, best picture, director, adapted screenplay nominee, "Joker"

"Joker began as an idea, an experiment really — could we take an 'indie approach' to a studio film by inverting it into a character study to reflect the world around us? Explore what we're seeing and feeling in society, from the lack of empathy to the effects of the absence of love. I am deeply honored by the overwhelming recognition of the Academy this morning, and I want to thank the genius that is Joaquin Phoenix, and all my incredible collaborators." Rian Johnson, best original screenplay nominee, "Knives Out"

"In a year with so much great writing, I'm honored and thrilled to be on that list with people I admire and respect. Love and gratitude to my fellow writers in the Academy!" Jeremy Clapin, best animated feature film nominee, "I Lost My Body"

"What a dream come true for myself and the whole crew! Who would have thought that an adult animated film, a bit weird and melancholic, about a severed hand and titled 'I Lost My Body' could one day be Oscar nominated? " Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert, best documentary feature film nominee, "American Factory"

"The fate of working people around the globe is under great pressure and duress, and we hope 'American Factory' can give voice to their journey."

