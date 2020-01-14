Street Dancer 3D's new song 'Tu Lagdi' to be out tomorrow

'Street Dancer 3D' stars Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor posted a video on Tuesday to announce the release of a new song for their upcoming movie. Varun took to his Instagram handle and shared a short clip where he can be seen romancing co-star Shraddha.

They both announced that it was just one day to go for the song to come out, which will be the reprised version of 'Tu Lagdi Lahore Diya'. The clip has gained popularity amongst his fans and followers as they wait impatiently for the song's release.

The original song, released in 2017, was a massive hit and a must play at every party. The motion poster for the song mentions Guru Randhawa, Tulsi Kumar and Sachin-Jigar.

Street Dancer 3D is scheduled open on January 24. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

