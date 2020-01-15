Left Menu
Lionsgate India in association with SHEROES hosted a special screening of Bombshell

Bombshell starring Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie and Nicole Kidman is based upon the accounts of several women at Fox News who set out to expose CEO Roger Ailes.

Perfect Relations

Lionsgate India in association with SHEROES hosted a special screening of the critically acclaimed Hollywood movie, Bombshell. The screening was followed by a panel discussion with esteemed panelists such as Sairee Chahal - the Founder and CEO of SHEROES, RJ Stutee Ghosh, Shereen Bhan - Managing Editor at CNBC TV 18 and Monica Majithia - POSH Trainer at SHEROES.

Lead by Sairee, the panel incorporated their valuable insights on the topics of sexual harassment at work and the preventive measures that can be put in place to build safe work cultures. These successful ladies not only shared their insight but also their experiences, and more to add on to the enlightening session.

Bombshell starring Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie, and Nicole Kidman is based upon the accounts of several women at Fox News who set out to expose CEO Roger Ailes for sexual harassment, which inspired a revolutionary awakening across the globe. The much-awaited film released in India on Friday 3rd of January 2020.

Rohit Jain, MD of Lionsgate South Asia shared his insights on the association and other subjects, "Lionsgate India is pleased to associate with SHEROES to re-ignite the much-needed conversation. The mission and vision of the organization truly embody the message that Bombshell encapsulates. This is a thought-provoking film that will not only entail conversations but also bring forth awareness about the subject."

SHEROES is a women-only social network offering communities, a chat-based counseling helpline, social commerce, resources, opportunities and peer-to-peer conversations via Sheroes.com and the SHEROES App. Sairee commented, "The film has triggered a much-needed conversation around workplaces that are safe, inclusive, diverse, and these values must span across remote.

