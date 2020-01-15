Left Menu
Billie Eilish to sing new James Bond theme song

American singer and songwriter Billie Eilish revealed that she will lend her voice for the theme song for the upcoming James Bond film 'No Time to Die.'

Billie Eilish (Image courtesy: Instgram). Image Credit: ANI

American singer and songwriter Billie Eilish revealed that she will lend her voice for the theme song for the upcoming James Bond film 'No Time to Die.' The 18-year-old singer feels honoured to be associated with the "coolest film franchise" as she said, "It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honour. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I'm still in shock", reported Variety.

The six-time Grammy-nominated singer has also posted a series of photos of actresses who have appeared in Bond films - including Eva Green, Halle Berry and Lea Seydoux on her Instagram story. The song was written by Eilish along with her brother and musical collaborator Finneas. While talking about writing the new song he stated that writing the theme song for a Bond film is something they have been dreaming about their entire lives. "There is no more iconic pairing of music and cinema than the likes of Goldfinger and Live And Let Die. We feel so so lucky to play a small role in such a legendary franchise, long live 007."

Over the decades, there has been a long history for the legendary franchise's theme-song performers including Shirley Bassey, Paul McCartney and Duran Duran, and the choice of Eilish represents a dramatic change. The producers of the film Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said that they feel excited to announce that Billie and Finneas have written an incredibly powerful and moving song for 'No Time to Die,' and the song has been impeccably crafted to work within the emotional story of the film.

'No Time to Die' is set to hit the theatres in April 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

