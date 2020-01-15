Left Menu
Nicole Kidman soaks up sun in blue bikini

'Big Little Lies' actor Nicole Kidman was recently seen soaking up the sun in a blue-coloured two-piece bikini at a beach in Australia, reported Fox News.

Hollywood actor Nicole Kidman . Image Credit: ANI

'Big Little Lies' actor Nicole Kidman was recently seen soaking up the sun in a blue-coloured two-piece bikini at a beach in Australia, reported Fox News. The 52-year-old actor was seen with her husband Keith Urban, rocking the chique look in the bikini having a high-waist bottoms and matching top with it.

Earlier the actor has been open about her exercise and diet routine. Kidman attended the Critics' Choice Awards 2020 on Sunday where she revealed that she had almost lost her house in Australia due to the devastating condition of the bushfires.

On Sunday, Kidman attended the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards where she revealed that she nearly lost her home in Australia due to the devastating brushfires that are sweeping across the nation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

