Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' declared tax-free in Haryana

After Uttar Pradesh, the Haryana government declared period-drama 'Tanhaji

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chandigarh (Haryana)
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 22:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 22:41 IST
Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' declared tax-free in Haryana
A still from the film 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

After Uttar Pradesh, the Haryana government declared period-drama 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' tax-free in the state. The film that stars Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles was earlier made tax-free in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

The biographical period film, 'Tanaji - The Unsung Warrior' is based on the heroic saga of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's courageous and devoted commander Tanhaji Malusare. It shows Ajay Devgn essaying the role of Maratha warrior Tanhaji Malusare fighting for the principles 'Bhagwa' (saffron) flag and 'Swaraj' (home-rule) and 'Satya' (truth).

It shows Tanaji Malusare fighting for the principles 'Bhagwa' (saffron) flag and 'Swaraj' (home-rule) and 'Satya' (truth). Kajol, who essays the role of the wife of Tanhaji, Savitribai Malusare, is shown as a strong character, who accompanies him in taking firm decisions.

Saif Ali Khan, who plays the antagonist, comes out strong as Uday Bhan, a Rajput official, who works for Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. The period-drama is drawing wide appreciation among moviegoers and critics and has already minted Rs 100 crores. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

PMC Bank scam: HC sets up panel for sale of HDIL assets

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

55 million children in Europe suffer violence each year: UN health agency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-French strikes hit production at livestock feed factories

Strikes over pension reform in France have led to production outages at some livestock feed factories as companies have struggled to bring in enough crop supplies, farm sector representatives said on Wednesday.Several factories have suspend...

UPDATE 1-China's Xi tells Trump he welcomes Phase 1 trade deal

Chinese President Xi Jinping told U.S. President Donald Trump in a letter that he welcomes the Phase 1 trade deal reached with the United States and that he is willing to stay in close touch with the American leader.Trump and Chinese Vice P...

US, China sign 'Phase One' of trade deal

The United States and China on Wednesday signed the Phase One of trade deal. The deal was signed here between President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He to end the trade war between the two economic giants, Sputnik reported.Liu,...

UPDATE 1-Bolivia pressures Argentina over Morales call for 'armed militias'

Bolivias Foreign Ministry has asked Argentinas government to disavow comments by Bolivian former President Evo Morales, currently living in exile in Buenos Aires, that called for the organization of armed militias in his home country.Morale...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020