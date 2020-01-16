Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

The year 2019 might have been successful for Song Hye-Kyo's career, but she underwent painful moments as her marriage with Song Joong-Ki ended suddenly in June. The ex-couple had been together for a year and eight months. Here we will try to find out the project plans of both the actors.

The Descendants of the Sun star, Song Joong-Ki's ex-wife Song Hye-Kyo, hardly took any break from their works even when the matter of her divorce came to public. Many slammed Song Joong-Ki for suddenly taking the matter to the court and filing divorce without discussing the matter with her.

Even the beautiful actress Song Hye-Kyo was also slammed for supposedly acting like nothing happened to her, although majority of fans had severe soft corners for her. Many fans mourned their separation but the 38-year-old proved herself quite bold and steady by continuing to attend her schedules in and outside South Korea.

A rumor is still up in the air that Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo may be ended their marriage due to difference in personalities, but they are planning to reconcile their relationship. The rumor popped up after the beautiful actress was seen in a photoshoot for W Korea magazine wearing a ring. Then a Chinese media assumed that the former couple was planning to reconcile. But the rumor is absolutely false.

According to EconoTimes, Song Joong-Ki is rumored to be replacing Gong Yoo in the imminent Train to Busan 2. However, there is no official update on his addition in cast in Train to Busan 2 movie. But the 34-year-old actor was supposed to fly to Columbia's capital, Bogota in mid of this month to shoot for a movie tiled Bogota. According to SpoTVNews, Bogota movie is about young people who immigrate to Columbia during 90s.

After their divorce, they both tried to normalize their lives by getting into ones' own projects. But we can notice that Song Hye-Kyo is only involved in photoshoots for promotional projects and magazines while the actor is busy in working in movies. The reason may be the actress wanted to have a break from her acting career, which she said in July in a conversation with Hong Kong's Tatler. "This year, I will take some personal time off. I need to have some time for myself."

Song Joong-Ki's former wife, Song Hye-Kyo took to Instagram during the end of 2019 in posting some snaps of her wearing the shoe of the Korean brand. She looks absolutely stunning in all the pictures. Apart from modelling and becoming the brand ambassador of various brands, the beautiful actress is also focussing on study and vacation. She recently appeared publicly in South Korea's capital, Seoul for jewellery brand Chaumet's promotional activity. She was looking amazingly beautiful wearing the jewellery of Chaumet's collection at the launch of Chaumet's Lotte Avenue boutique in Seoul.

