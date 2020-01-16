Left Menu
Development News Edition

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020
A rumor is still up in the air that Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo may be ended their marriage due to difference in personalities, but they are planning to reconcile their relationship. Image Credit: Facebook

The year 2019 might have been successful for Song Hye-Kyo's career, but she underwent painful moments as her marriage with Song Joong-Ki ended suddenly in June. The ex-couple had been together for a year and eight months. Here we will try to find out the project plans of both the actors.

The Descendants of the Sun star, Song Joong-Ki's ex-wife Song Hye-Kyo, hardly took any break from their works even when the matter of her divorce came to public. Many slammed Song Joong-Ki for suddenly taking the matter to the court and filing divorce without discussing the matter with her.

Even the beautiful actress Song Hye-Kyo was also slammed for supposedly acting like nothing happened to her, although majority of fans had severe soft corners for her. Many fans mourned their separation but the 38-year-old proved herself quite bold and steady by continuing to attend her schedules in and outside South Korea.

A rumor is still up in the air that Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo may be ended their marriage due to difference in personalities, but they are planning to reconcile their relationship. The rumor popped up after the beautiful actress was seen in a photoshoot for W Korea magazine wearing a ring. Then a Chinese media assumed that the former couple was planning to reconcile. But the rumor is absolutely false.

According to EconoTimes, Song Joong-Ki is rumored to be replacing Gong Yoo in the imminent Train to Busan 2. However, there is no official update on his addition in cast in Train to Busan 2 movie. But the 34-year-old actor was supposed to fly to Columbia's capital, Bogota in mid of this month to shoot for a movie tiled Bogota. According to SpoTVNews, Bogota movie is about young people who immigrate to Columbia during 90s.

After their divorce, they both tried to normalize their lives by getting into ones' own projects. But we can notice that Song Hye-Kyo is only involved in photoshoots for promotional projects and magazines while the actor is busy in working in movies. The reason may be the actress wanted to have a break from her acting career, which she said in July in a conversation with Hong Kong's Tatler. "This year, I will take some personal time off. I need to have some time for myself."

Song Joong-Ki's former wife, Song Hye-Kyo took to Instagram during the end of 2019 in posting some snaps of her wearing the shoe of the Korean brand. She looks absolutely stunning in all the pictures. Apart from modelling and becoming the brand ambassador of various brands, the beautiful actress is also focussing on study and vacation. She recently appeared publicly in South Korea's capital, Seoul for jewellery brand Chaumet's promotional activity. She was looking amazingly beautiful wearing the jewellery of Chaumet's collection at the launch of Chaumet's Lotte Avenue boutique in Seoul.

Also Read: Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's dating-marriage rumors denied, Bin to take legal action

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

PMC Bank scam: HC sets up panel for sale of HDIL assets

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

55 million children in Europe suffer violence each year: UN health agency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St higher but off intraday records as China and U.S. ink trade truce

U.S. stocks climbed but were off earlier intraday records on Wednesday after the United States and China signed a Phase 1 trade agreement and pledged to resolve a tariff dispute that has roiled financial markets for over a year. The centerp...

UPDATE 1-Canada investigators to examine Iran crash wreckage later on Wednesday

Crash investigators from Canada have visited the site of an Iranian plane disaster in which 57 Canadians died and will examine the wreckage later on Wednesday, Transport Minister Marc Garneau said.The investigators have not yet been granted...

US House votes to send Trump impeachment to Senate

The US House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to send articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate, in a major development to remove him from office for his alleged abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. In...

Two held for cultivating opium poppy

Two persons were arrested late Wednesday evening for their alleged involvement in cultivating opium poppy and cannabis in four villages in West Bengals Coochbehar district, a senior officer of the city zonal unit of the Narcotics Control Bu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020