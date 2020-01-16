Trailer for 'Guns Akimbo' drops, starring Daniel Radcliffe and Samara Weaving 

The trailer for Guns Akimbo has dropped today, starring Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter) and Samara Weaving (Ready or Not). The action-comedy feature film, written and directed by New Zealand filmmaker Jason Lei Howden (Deathgasm) received its world premiere at Toronto Film Festival and will be released nationwide on March 5th, 2020.

Largely filmed in Auckland, New Zealand, Guns Akimbo's international cast also includes Kiwi actor and comedian Rhys Darby (Hunt for the Wilderpeople), Irish actor Ned Dennehy (Peaky Blinders) and Australian actress Natasha Liu Bordizzo (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny).

The hilariously dark and viciously violent film follows Miles Harris (Daniel Radcliffe), a nerdy video game developer whose world is turned upside-down when he's enrolled in a dark social media movement that forces strangers to fight in a citywide game of death.

Speaking to Variety last year, Daniel Radcliffe said he was drawn to the film's exciting and fun script, particularly the bizarre concept of having guns for hands: "It's not just a device for crazy fight scenes… It's also a device for a lot of physical comedy that I really enjoyed. 'How do you dress, how do you pick up your phone, how do you go through life.'"

Guns Akimbo is produced by New Zealander Tom Hern (The Dark Horse), Joe Neurauter (The Hallow) and Felipe Marino (The Wackness). The film is distributed in New Zealand by Madman and was made with investment from The New Zealand Film Commission.

