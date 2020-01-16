Jennifer Lopez regrets turning down 'Unfaithful'

Actor-singer Jennifer Lopez has revealed she was offered director Adrian Lyne's "Unfaithful" but she passed on the project as the script "wasn't all the way there" for her. Actor Diane Lane later went on to star in the 2002 thriller, besides earning best actress nominations for a Golden Globe and an Academy Award.

"There was a movie called 'Unfaithful'. And it was offered to me and the script, for me, wasn't all the way there. "I should have known that Adrian Lyne was going to kill it, but I didn't. Diane Lane was so perfect for it, and it was obviously meant to be her, but when I think about that... I want to literally, like, shoot my toe off. I do," Lopez told Vanity Fair magazine.

Despite mixed reviews, "Unfaithful" was a box office hit and Lane received critical acclaim for her performance. The film also starred Richard Gere and Olivier Martinez.

