OPPO Bolsters its F Series Portfolio in India With the Launch of F15

Kick-starting the new year in style, OPPO, the leading global smartphone brand has launched its latest smartphone, OPPO F15, in India. The latest addition to OPPO's popular F series, F15 is a design marvel with just 7.9mm thickness and 172g weight. The sleek smartphone sports a laser light-reflective back cover adding to its aesthetic brilliance, making it an ideal smartphone for young consumers who like to flaunt their style. OPPO F15 is equipped with a 48MP Ultra Wide-Angle Macro Quadcam setup offering an impressive photography experience. Available in Lightning Black and Unicorn White colors, the OPPO F15 is stylish, ultra-portable and is the perfect smartphone when on the go. The device will be available for sale from 24th Jan across both online and offline stores at an exciting cost of INR 19,990.

With the F15, OPPO aims to reinforce its commitment towards bringing uber-cool technology products to customers in its price segment.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Sumit Walia, Vice President - Product & Marketing, OPPO India said, "OPPO believes in pushing the boundaries to provide consumers with best in class consumer experience. The F series has been a testimony to this approach and offered a bouquet of exciting features that consumers most desire. Our latest edition to the F series, OPPO F15 will introduce not only a new level of fun, creativity, speed but also an unparalleled stylish design. We believe it will appeal to the young consumers who want the most out of their smartphone and love to flaunt its capabilities."

Ultimate Sleek Design and Performance

Ergonomically designed to fit in the hand, the lightness of OPPO F15 is instantly noticeable. OPPO F15 has a minimalist design with a thickness of just 7.9mm and only 172g in weight. The slim design ensures that the OPPO F15 can easily slide into the pocket without feeling bulky. Furthermore, the laser light-reflective back cover is inspired by dancing colours in the light, like the sunlight reflecting on water in a waterhole, adding to its oomph factor.

The device's minimalist, yet the dapper design is also embodied in its camera set up, with four cameras featured on one side and a uniquely elongated flashlight to match the shape of the camera array. The raised decorative ring also raises the surface of the camera, helping to prevent scratches to the lenses.

Moreover, the In-Display Fingerprint Unlock 3.0 enables users to unlock the device in just 0.32s. This new generation of In-Display Fingerprint Unlock incorporates improvements both at the hardware and software levels. This not only makes it 20% faster than previous generation smartphones but also increases security through hardware-based anti-forging technology.

Packed with a massive 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM and powered by MediaTek P70, OPPO F15 enables a smooth experience backed with ample storage. It is also equipped with VOOC Flash Charge 3.0, a fast-charging feature which comes in handy when constantly on the go. Powered by a 4000 mAh battery, OPPO F15 will offer users more hours of hassle-free work and play on their smartphone.

Wide Photography Capabilities

OPPO has always attempted to enhance the photography experience for users. Taking this legacy forward, the OPPO F15 sports a 48MP Ultra Wide-Angle Macro Quadcam, to deliver superior shots. Using its four-in-one-pixel combination technology, its 48MP rear camera sensors are designed to capture sharper images with greater detail.

When in Wide Angle mode, users can directly autofocus using Macro as close as 3cm. This improves the image quality for a variety of applications, i.e. text can be captured faster at a close range while close-ups of dew, flowers or insects are more vivid.

At the front, OPPO F15 features a 16MP selfie camera with a f/ 2.0 aperture. With the new algorithm behind the AI Video Beautification feature, which is applied in both the front and back cameras, the device provides a customized analysis of every face. The feature applies customized beautification adjustments, which optimizes facial details.

Equipped with Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) with an internal gyroscope, OPPO F15 comes with OPPO's leading Anti-Shake Video. Shooting videos on the OPPO F15, even under shaky conditions, offers a seamless experience, with videos appearing clearer, sharper and more stable. For those who love telling stories through videos, OPPO F15 will be the ideal choice for them.

Furthermore, the Night Portrait Mode can help one discover a new world of portrait photography in the dark. Compared to the previous generation, the Night Portrait Mode on OPPO F15 is further enhanced under specific scenarios, such as dark streets, dimly lit restaurants, and parks. Also, portraits are clearer than ever, even against direct sunlight with Portrait HDR, which automatically takes multiple differently exposed photos and uses intelligent technology to combine them into one. With the adjustable Portrait Bokeh Effect, one can also adjust background bokeh effects, post clicking the picture as per ones liking.

Immersive Entertainment and Gaming with powerful software and hardware

The smartphone's screen-to-body ratio of 90.7% along with FHD+ AMOLED Screen's 2400 x 1080 resolution allows one to fully immerse in an ultra-crisp gaming and entertainment experience. OPPO F15 aims to bring a high-definition experience, whether one is watching YouTube, Netflix or Amazon Prime videos in full HD.

With Frame Boost and Touch Boost, OPPO F15 offers a smooth gaming experience. Frame Boost monitors the phone's operations in real-time to predict and compensate for game lag; one of the biggest concerns for gamers. Touch Boost gives users a higher level of control while gaming, improving the gaming touch response. Gaming Voice Changer can change users' voices into the opposite gender, undoubtedly increasing the fun while gaming. The In-Game Noise Cancelling Effects can reduce noise in gaming sounds, which enhances gaming quality by better detecting and hearing voices.

Offers and Availability

Priced at INR 19,990, OPPO F15 will be available in 2 stunning colors, Unicorn White and Lightening Black. It will go on sale from 24th Jan on Amazon and Flipkart and offline retail stores.

