King of Bollywood meets King of E-commerce in Mumbai

King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday met Jeff Bezos at a meet between Bollywood celebrities and the owner of e-commerce giant - Amazon- in Mumbai.

  • Updated: 16-01-2020 23:38 IST
  • Created: 16-01-2020 23:38 IST
Actor Shah Rukh Khan with Director Zoya Akhtar and owner of e-commerce company Amazon, Jeff Bezos in Mumbai (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday met Jeff Bezos at a meet between Bollywood celebrities and the owner of e-commerce giant - Amazon- in Mumbai. Khan took to Twitter to share a picture from the event in which he was seen posing with Bezos and Bollywood director Zoya Akhtar.

"Fun and learning evening with the Zordaar #Zoyaakhtar & the Zabardast @jeffbezos Thanx everyone at @PrimeVideoIN for arranging this. Aparna, Gaurav & Vijay Thx for ur kindness. @AmitAgarwal ur bow tie was a killer," Khan tweeted along with the picture. The owner of the e-tailer on Thursday addressed a Bollywood gathering at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Mumbai, where dignitaries from Bollywood including Khan, A.R. Rahman and others were present. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

