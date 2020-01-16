King of Bollywood meets King of E-commerce in Mumbai
King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday met Jeff Bezos at a meet between Bollywood celebrities and the owner of e-commerce giant - Amazon- in Mumbai.
King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday met Jeff Bezos at a meet between Bollywood celebrities and the owner of e-commerce giant - Amazon- in Mumbai. Khan took to Twitter to share a picture from the event in which he was seen posing with Bezos and Bollywood director Zoya Akhtar.
"Fun and learning evening with the Zordaar #Zoyaakhtar & the Zabardast @jeffbezos Thanx everyone at @PrimeVideoIN for arranging this. Aparna, Gaurav & Vijay Thx for ur kindness. @AmitAgarwal ur bow tie was a killer," Khan tweeted along with the picture. The owner of the e-tailer on Thursday addressed a Bollywood gathering at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Mumbai, where dignitaries from Bollywood including Khan, A.R. Rahman and others were present. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Amazon
- Mumbai
- Jeff Bezos
- Zoya Akhtar
ALSO READ
Future Group's 'Sabse Saste Din' sale to be live on Amazon too
Amazon sets premiere date for Al Pacino-fronted 'Hunters'
Amazon to showcase its transportation drive at world's largest tech show
Amazon Fire TV crosses 40 mln active users globally
Amazon Alexa now integrated with Lamborghini, Rivian vehicles