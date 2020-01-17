BTS releases new single Black Swan before releasing Map of the Soul: 7

BTS soars high again!!! The worldwide famous South Korean boy brand, BTS has revealed Black Swan on Friday, January 17 as a pre-release track from their upcoming album Map of the Soul: 7 with art film.

The track Black Swan appears on BTS' upcoming album Map of the Soul: 7 which is slated to be released on February 21. All the past records have been surpassed with just clicks of pre-orders raising to some 3.42 million copies in just a single week.

BTS' Black Swan is co-written by RM. It is inspired by American dancer Martha Graham's quote, "A dancer dies twice — once when they stop dancing, and this first death is the more painful."

The name of the track Black Swan is actually named after a 2010 American psychological horror film (of the same name) directed by Darren Aronofsky. The full art film is online now and the performance shown in the video is absolutely mesmerizing.

However, the video does not feature any of the members of BTS, which also hints the drawing of a new era with more artistic influences for the South Korean boy brand.

Here you go with the video of Black Swan!!!

