Amitabh Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar express condolences over Bapu Nadkarni's demise

After legendary cricketer, Sachin Tendulkar broke the news of the demise of former Indian all-rounder Bapu Nadkarni, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan expressed sorrow over his death on Friday. Bachchan shared Tendulkar's tweet which read, "Very sad to hear about the demise of Shri Bapu Nadkarni. I grew up hearing about the record of him bowling 21 consecutive maiden overs in a Test. My condolences to his family and dear ones. Rest in Peace Sir."

Adding on to what the former cricketer wrote on the demise of Nadkarni, Bachchan tweeted, "and when needed to spend time at the crease to delay the result he had the capacity to block every ball, frustrate the bowling opposition and just remain there without scoring anything .. prayers." Nadkarni who was an ace all-rounder and had played 41 test matches in his entire cricket career passed away at the age of 86 on Friday.

One of the most economical bowlers to have ever played Cricket, Nadkarni conceded just 2559 runs from 9165 balls he bowled in Test cricket. His miserly Test economy of 1.67 is still the fourth-best among bowlers with a minimum of 2000 balls bowled. In one of the best displays of frugal bowling, Nadkarni bowled 21 maiden overs during the first Test against England at Madras in 1964. In the fifth and final Test of the same series, he scored 52 not out in the first innings and batted for 418 minutes and remained unbeaten on 122 when India was made to follow on.

In first-class cricket, he again stood out with an economy of just 1.64 despite bowling over 10000 balls, picking 500 wickets in 191 matches. He also made 8,880 first-class runs with 14 centuries and 46 fifties. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.