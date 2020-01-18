Shabana's condition stable, says hospital

The condition of veteran actorShabana Azmi, who was injured in an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Saturday afternoon, was "stable", theMumbai hospital where she was admitted said

Azmi was admitted at Kokilaben Ambani hospital insuburban Andheri after initial treatment at MGM Hospital inNavi Mumbai

"She is stable and under observation," said Dr SantoshShetty, Executive Director and CEO of Ambani Hospital in astatement late in the evening.

