Reuters Entertainment News Summary

  • Reuters
  • |
  Updated: 19-01-2020 02:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 02:30 IST
Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Judge in Weinstein rape trial says case is not a 'referendum' on #MeToo movement

Four men and three women were chosen on Thursday as jurors in the rape trial of Harvey Weinstein, as the judge cautioned against using the case to make a broader statement about the #MeToo movement. Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not guilty to charges in New York of assaulting two women, and faces life in prison if convicted on the most serious charge, predatory sexual assault. Days before Grammys, academy shakes up leadership over 'allegation of misconduct'

The organizers of the Grammy Awards have placed their president and chief executive, Deborah Dugan, on leave because of an "allegation of misconduct" they said in a statement, noting that the Jan. 26 show would go on as planned with an interim head. The Recording Academy, whose members choose the annual winners of the esteemed music industry awards, said in an email statement on Thursday that they placed Dugan on leave "in light of concerns raised to the board of trustees, including a formal allegation of misconduct by a senior female member of the Recording Academy team." Netflix opens Paris office, plans new French-language series

U.S. television streaming company Netflix has opened a new Paris office and plans to develop more than 20 original French-language productions in 2020, it said on Friday. Launched in 2014 in France - where it employs 40 people, and has existing operations in Paris - Netflix has developed 24 French titles, including six films, nine series and three documentaries. Weinstein jury seated after prosecutors accuse defense of excluding white women

Lawyers in Harvey Weinstein's New York rape trial finished selecting 12 jurors on Friday to decide the former Hollywood producer's fate, as prosecutors renewed an accusation that the defense had unfairly tried to block white women from serving on the jury. The jury, comprised of six white men, three black women, one black man and two white women, is set to hear opening arguments next week. Elegant Kim Jones collection stars on Dior menswear runway

Sleek double-breasted suits, luxurious patterns and silky fabrics mingled to celebrate tailoring in a timeless menswear collection at the Christian Dior catwalk in Paris on Friday. For one of the most anticipated shows of the week, Dior erected a gigantic tent in the middle of Place de la Concorde, overshadowing its Egyptian obelisk.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

