Celine Dion pays tribute to mother Therese during Miami concert

Music icon Celine Dion dedicated her performance at a recent concert to her mother, Therese Tanguay Dion who passed away earlier this week. The 51-year-old singer took the stage at the American Airlines arena in Miami on Friday just hours after her mother's demise, reported Access Hollywood.

"I'm pretty sure that you heard the news about my mom passing away early this morning. But I’m doing okay," Dion told the crowd. The singer said she has always been an "open book about my whole life" and talked about the last few days of her mother's life.

"My mom was 92. She was ill for quite a while. And we knew she wouldn’t be with us long. Two days ago, we got a call from the nurses who were taking care of her so well, saying that her time was coming soon. Very soon. "So last night, I joined my brothers and sisters in Montreal and I spent the evening at her bedside. We told stories. We sang songs. We hugged each other. And we said our goodbyes. We are pretty sure that mom waited for us to be all together before _she passed)," Dion said.

The singer later paid a tribute to her mother by singing a rendition of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow", with a photo of Therese displayed in the background Therese, who was known in Canada as "Maman Dion", had been battling serious health problems for several months.

