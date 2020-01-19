Left Menu
Rihanna, Hassan Jameel split after 3 years

Singer-actor Rihanna and her billionaire boyfriend Hassan Jameel have reportedly called it quits. A source confirmed to E! News that the low-key pair have decided to go their separate ways.

The 31-year-old singer and the Saudi businessman started dating in 2017 after a picture of the couple spending after quality time in Spain began making rounds on social media. Though Rihanna never talked about her private life in public, she had seemingly addressed her relationship with Jameel during a conversation with her "Ocean's 8" co-star Sarah Paulson for Interview magazine.

"I got into a new relationship, and it matters to me. It was like, 'I need to make time for this.' Just like I nurture my businesses, I need to nurture this as well. I'll shut things down for two days, three days at a time. On my calendar we now have the infamous 'P,' which means personal days. This is a new thing," Rihanna had said.

