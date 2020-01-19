Left Menu
FACTBOX-Key nominations for the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards

  19-01-2020
The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards for film and television will be handed out on Sunday at a ceremony in Los Angeles. Following is a list of nominees in key categories:

FILM BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN A MOTION PICTURE

"Bombshell" "The Irishman"

"Jojo Rabbit" "Once Upon A Time in Hollywood"

"Parasite" BEST ACTOR

Christian Bale "Ford v Ferrari" Leonardo DiCaprio "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

Adam Driver "Marriage Story" Taron Egerton "Rocketman"

Joaquin Phoenix "Joker" BEST ACTRESS

Cynthia Erivo "Harriet" Scarlett Johansson "Marriage Story"

Lupita Nyong'o "Us" Charlize Theron "Bombshell"

Renee Zellweger "Judy" BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Jamie Foxx "Just Mercy" Tom Hanks "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood"

Al Pacino "The Irishman" Joe Pesci "The Irishman"

Brad Pitt "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Laura Dern "Marriage Story" Scarlett Johansson "Jojo Rabbit"

Nicole Kidman "Bombshell" Jennifer Lopez "Hustlers"

Margot Robbie "Bombshell" TELEVISION

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN A TV DRAMA SERIES "Big Little Lies" (HBO)

"The Crown" (Netflix) "Game of Thrones" (HBO)

"The Handmaid's Tale" (Hulu) "Stranger Things" (Netflix)

BEST DRAMA ACTOR Sterling K. Brown "This Is Us"

Steve Carell "The Morning Show" Billy Crudup "The Morning Show"

Peter Dinklage "Game of Thrones" David Harbour "Stranger Things"

BEST DRAMA ACTRESS Jennifer Aniston "The Morning Show"

Helena Bonham Carter "The Crown" Olivia Colman "The Crown"

Jodie Comer "Killing Eve" Elisabeth Moss "The Handmaid's Tale"

BEST ENSEMBLE TV COMEDY SERIES "Barry" (HBO)

"Fleabag" (Amazon) "The Kominsky Method" (Netflix)

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon) "Schitt's Creek" (CBC Television)

BEST COMEDY ACTOR Alan Arkin "The Kominsky Method"

Michael Douglas "The Kominsky Method" Bill Hader "Barry"

Andrew Scott "Fleabag" Tony Shalhoub "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

BEST COMEDY ACTRESS Christina Applegate "Dead to Me"

Alex Borstein "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" Rachel Brosnahan "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Catherine O'Hara "Schitt's Creek" Phoebe Waller-Bridge "Fleabag"

