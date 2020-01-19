Left Menu
Development News Edition

The only thing to hate is hate: Vidhu Vinod Chopra

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 19:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 19:28 IST
The only thing to hate is hate: Vidhu Vinod Chopra

The hate needs to be hated and not people, was a message from film director Vidhu Vinod Chopra at a special screening of his film "Shikara" which revolves around exodus of Kashmiri Pandits. A resident of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state, an emotional Chopra dedicated his movie to his mother who passed away in 2007.

Chopra said the message "must go out to the whole world and in India that the only thing to hate is hate." "We live in a country where all the Muslims of Kashmir supported me on a film on the exodus of the Pandits. This was Kashmir and Insha-Allah (God willing) this Kashmir will come back. We will go back and live the way we used to. This is my hope," the director said.

On this day in 1990, the militancy rose its ugly head threatening the Kashmiri Pandit community which led to their exodus to Jammu, Delhi and other parts of the country. Chopra was speaking at a special 30 minute-screening of "Shikara", which was attended by Kashmiri Pandit refugees from Jammu's Jagti migrant camp, along with Abhijat Joshi and Rahul Pandita, the other two writers of the film.

The filmmaker, best known for producing films such as the "Munnabhai" series, "3 Idiots" and "PK", urged the politicians and media to raise the issue in the Parliament. "I'd like to ask them 'what did you do for the past 30 years?' Nobody listened to us all these years. There was no noise in the Parliament. At least make some noise now," Chopra said.

Pandita, a writer-journalist, said the film is the true story of many of the Kashmiri Pandits. "We were asked to leave our houses within a matter of weeks. All of us left like that, suddenly. My mother was exactly was my age in 1990 when she left Kashmir with three suitcases - one with my and my sisters' books, others had some clothes.

"I can't even narrate what all we faced. The humiliation, bathing under public taps, no daris, no blankets, standing all day for tomatoes, but we never lost hope," he said. Pandita, the author of the book on the exodus "Our Moon Has Blood Clots" , said the legacy of education was the "biggest weapon" they always held on to.

"We never left that. When I go back to Kashmir, I feel a spring of Kashmiri language erupts into me. Many times I wonder if I even know this language, how am I able to summon these words?" he added. Joshi, Chopra's frequent collaborator, said the film has been under production for 11 years but the director wanted to make "Shikara" since 1994.

"I have seen his struggle for the past 25 years. When Rahul's book came out, there was a belief that maybe we'll be able to make this film after all. To do justice to something so monumental. I was fortunate to be attached to with this project. "He has lived the reality shown in this film, his mother couldn't go back to Kashmir and yet 25 years later, there's not one moment when I've seen him hate any community or religion," the writer said.

Featuring Aadil Khan and Sadia, the film is slated to be released on February 7.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 10 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Jan 21

The Sims 5 may arrive based on recent EA’s tweet, new stuff pack Tiny Living launched

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

UK's Johnson, France's Macron reiterate commitment to Iran nuclear deal

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron reiterated their commitment on Sunday to the Iran nuclear deal and agreed a long-term framework was needed, Downing Street said on Sunday.On Iran, the leaders reitera...

Sharma flounders in final round, finishes Tied-59th

Shubhankar Sharma endured an off day in the final round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship, finishing Tied-59th with a three-over 75, here on Sunday. Sharma began well with a birdie on the second and a series of pars but a soft bogey o...

Two from Nepal drown in Telangana

Two from Nepal drown in Telangana Hyderabad, Jan 19 PTI Two persons from Nepal, working at a polyhouse farming unit in Telanganas Medak district, drowned in awater storage point on the farm on Sunday, police said. Kishan and Naraya...

Bank unions call two-day strike from Jan 31

The United Forum of Bank Unions UFBU, which represents nine trade unions, has given a call for a two-day strike beginning January 31. The forum has also given a call for a three-day strike from March while threatening to go on indefinite st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020