Parambrata to direct Soumitra Chatterjee biopic

  • Kolkata
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 22:02 IST
Actor-director Parambrata Chatterjee on Sunday announced a biopic on legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee on his 85th birthday. Parambrata told reporters that acclaimed actor Jisshu Sengupta will essay the role of young Soumitra Chatterjee, while the 'Ghare Baire' actor will himself portray the later phase of his life.

The script of the film will be written by Padmanabha Dasgupta and cover the 60-year-old career of the actor in which he had acted in more than 300 films. "It is an honour that a towering personality like Soumitra Chatterjee has given consent for a biopic. He is an institution of acting for every show biz performer," Parambrata, who had earlier directed 'Jiyo Kaka' and 'Hawa Bodol', said with the veteran actor by his side..

