Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tame Impala to play biggest ever show in New Zealand

Led by multi-instrumentalist Kevin Parker, Tame Impala have established itself as one of Australia’s most astounding live acts.

Tame Impala to play biggest ever show in New Zealand
This April, fans will experience songs from the highly anticipated new album, The Slow Rush to be released February 14. Image Credit: Twitter(@tameimpala)

Legendary psych-rock phenomenon TAME IMPALA has announced they will play their biggest ever show in New Zealand at Auckland's Spark Arena on Thursday 16 April.

Joining Tame Impala are Texan genre-defiers, Khruangbin. The sunny instrumental three-piece will warm crowds with their mind-expanding live show.

Led by multi-instrumentalist Kevin Parker, Tame Impala has established itself as one of Australia's most astounding live acts. A meditative, light-infused party of psychedelic euphoria, their live experience is world-renowned - last year impressing at prestigious headlining slots such as Coachella, Glastonbury, Primavera, and Splendour in the Grass.

"Kevin Parker and his sensational band continue to prove that their ever-expanding sound is fit for the biggest of stages" - NME

"The panoramic sound, trippy light shows, and confetti cannons of Tame Impala's live shows are the stuff of stoner legend." - Pitchfork

"the mind-melting live experience that's made them one of Australia's most treasured and in-demand music exports" – triple j

This April, fans will experience songs from the highly anticipated new album, The Slow Rush to be released February 14. Tantalizing with shimmering singles, the most recent 'Lost in Yesterday' is "swimming in nostalgia and hooked on a funky rhythm section" (Billboard).

In the wake of 2015's Currents, (NZ certified Platinum) Tame Impala's last New Zealand tour the same year saw them sell out venues across the country. Debuting smash hit 'The Less I Know The Better' on tour that year, the anthemic song has accumulated over 450 million streams.

Obtaining global success, Tame Impala boasts a Grammy-Nomination, eight ARIA Awards, and a Brit Award, amongst countless others. Besides his acclaimed Tame fame, Kevin Parker has also lent his musical genius to collaborations with Mark Ronson, Lady Gaga, Kanye West, Travis Scott.

KHRUANGBIN will open the show marking their New Zealand debut. They will bring songs from 2019's Hasta El Cielo, along with 'Texas Sun', a recent collaboration with fellow Texan, Leon Bridges. A mix of Thai-surf punk, Persian rock music, 1980's Algerian Symphonia, with a dash of disco, soul, and Balearic music, their hypnotic live show is not to be missed "rich in beautiful psychedelic color, by extension, it celebrates international culture and unity." – The Line of Best Fit

Sure to be one of the most exciting shows of the year, experience Tame Impala's triumphant return to New Zealand this April!

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

NHL roundup: Penguins come from 3 down to beat Bruins

Bryan Rusts tiebreaking goal in the third period capped the Pittsburgh Penguins comeback from an early three-goal deficit Sunday to give them a 4-3 victory over the visiting Boston Bruins. At 1235 of the third period, Rust, from 12 feet, co...

UPDATE 3-'Parasite' scores upset at SAG awards, boosting Oscar chances

South Korean thriller Parasite was the upset winner at the Screen Actors Guild awards on Sunday, while Joaquin Phoenix and Renee Zellweger were named best actors, cementing their roles as frontrunners at the Oscars next month. Parasite, the...

FACTBOX-Key winners at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards

The Screen Actors Guild SAG awards for film and television were handed out on Sunday at a ceremony in Los Angeles. Following is a list of winners in key categoriesFILM BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN A MOTION PICTUREParasiteBEST FILM ACTORJoaquin Pho...

UPDATE 2-NFL-49ers and Chiefs to clash in Super Bowl after conference wins

Raheem Mostert rushed for four touchdowns as the San Francisco 49ers beat Green Bay 37-20 to book a spot in the Super Bowl where they will face Kansas City, who advanced to the NFL championship game for the first time in 50 seasons with a 3...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020