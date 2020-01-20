Left Menu
Joaquin Phoenix gives shout-out to Heath Ledger in SAG Awards speech

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  Updated: 20-01-2020 13:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 13:02 IST
Hollywood actor Joaquin Phoenix's SAG award speech was all about paying tributes to his fellow nominees and "The Dark Knight" star Heath Ledger whom the "Joker" star singled out for helping him "stand" on his shoulders. Ledger famously portrayed the DC supervillain in 2008 film directed by Christopher Nolan and won numerous awards, including a posthumous Academy Award, a Golden Globe and a SAG award. Ledger, 28, died the same year from an accidental overdose. "Really, I'm standing here on the shoulders of my favourite actor, Heath Ledger," Phoenix, who is nominated for best actor Oscar, said.

He also gave a shout-out to Leonardo DiCaprio, who was nominated for "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood", reported Vanity Fair. The actor recalled how he and DiCaprio were pitted against each other as child actors during early audition days.

"There would always be two other guys that I was up against and we'd always lose to this one kid... every casting director would always whisper, 'It's Leonardo'," he said as the audience roared with laughter. "You've been an inspiration for over 25 years to me and so many people," he added as DiCaprio acknowledged the nod.

To Christian Bale, who was nominated for "Ford v Ferrari" , Phoenix begged to deliver at least one bad performance. "It's infuriating. I wish you would. Just suck once," he said.

Phoenix covered full ground as he paid homage to "Marriage Story" star Adam Driver and "Rocketman" fame Taron Egerton. "Adam, I've been watching you the last few years and you've been turning in these beautiful, nuanced, incredible, profound performances. I'm just so moved by you... you should be here. Taron, I'm so happy for you... you're so beautiful in this movie and I'm so happy for you, and I can't wait to see what else you do," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

