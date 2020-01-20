Jennifer Aniston scores maiden SAG best actress trophy

"The Morning Show" star Jennifer Aniston won her first best female actor in a drama series honour at the Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG). The honour marks her first overall win in more than two decades and her first-ever individual win from SAG.

The actor began her acceptance speech by joking about her character in "The Morning Show" . "Who knew that emotional break-downs felt that good? It was literally like seven months of therapy covering about 20 years of work. So thank you for watching that," she said.

She went on to thank her co-star and executive producer Reese Witherspoon and head writer Kerry Ehrin for creating "layered and complicated and messy and ugly and just beautifully human" characters. Aniston also gave actor Adam Sandler a shoutout after he was snubbed by the 2020 SAG Awards and Oscars for his performance as a jeweler with a gambling problem in "Uncut Gems".

"Adam Sandler, your performance was extraordinary and your magic is real buddy, I love you," she said.

