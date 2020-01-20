Left Menu
Development News Edition

Top 7 red carpet appearances from Screen Actor Guilds Awards

The Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday became an opportunity for celebrities to flaunt their fashion statements.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 15:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 15:45 IST
Top 7 red carpet appearances from Screen Actor Guilds Awards
Left to Right - Jennifer Lopez, Reese Witherspoon and Scarlett Johansson. Image Credit: ANI

The Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday became an opportunity for celebrities to flaunt their fashion statements. And, there were many who excelled in doing so. While a number of names came to the forefront for their red carpet appearance, here are the top seven who managed to dazzle the paparazzi with their style.

Scarlett Johansson The 'Black Widow' star startled those in attendance with a sleek gown, coral red lip, a tight high bun and glitzy drop earrings. She carried the plunging neck of her attire with grace and confidence. While speaking to E! News, the actor who was nominated for two awards, said that she was overwhelmed to be present at the award ceremony.

Andrew Scott 'The Fleabag' actor donned a peach shirt, black bow and black belt paired with a thulian pink pantsuit. Andrew who gained immense popularity for his role in the web series 'Sherlock' expressed that he was amazed at how people came forward and recognised him for his role in 'Fleabag'.

Joey King Joey walked the red carpet in a black floor-length gown, back brushed hair and dark-bold eyes. The actor was seen joking with co-star Patricia Arquette. Patricia and Joey, both were nominated for the same category.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Glam couple Tom and Rita rocked the event with their graceful presence. Tom was suited in black and white attire and Rita opted for a maroon velvet dress. Both were seen setting couple goals during the evening.

Jenifer Lopez JLo lit up the show with her bow dress. The all-black gown by George Hobeika had its specialty in the large back bow and hanging sleeves. The look, completed with sublime diamond jewellery, made her earn the rightful title of red carpet queen yet again.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge Phoebe, who won the title of Best Female actor for the show 'Fleabag' made all heads turn with her statement style. She thanked the United States audience for their unconditional support.

Reese Witherspoon Ahead of reaching the venue, Reese revealed her look on her Instagram handle. 'The Morning Show' actor sported a sparkly black one-shouldered body-hugging gown that had a slit on the left side.

(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

In Spain, ex-Catalan police chief goes on trial for rebellion

The former police chief of Catalonia went on trial Monday over his role in the regions failed 2017 independence bid in a move that risks fanning tensions with Catalan separatists.Josep Lluis Trapero, former head of the Mossos dEsquadra regi...

Airtel to offer G Suite to SMBs in India as part of integrated ICT portfolio

Bharti Airtel Airtel, Indias largest integrated telecommunications services provider, and Google Cloud today announced a partnership to serve the evolving needs of millions of Indian businesses in a rapidly digitizing economy. Starting toda...

Bridge linking Denmark to Sweden to get new lick of paint in 13-year operation

The nearly eight-kilometer five-mile bridge linking Denmark and Sweden is to get a new lick of paint for the first time since it opened for traffic in 2000, but it will take an estimated 13 years to complete the mega-project. The Oresund Br...

SU30 MKI aircraft can dominate seas, provide support to Navy, land forces: CDS

Chief of Defence Staff CDS General Bipin Rawat on Monday said that the SU-30 MKI aircraft, which is strategically located in Thanjavur, can dominate the seas and provide support to the Indian Navy and land forces. The SU-30 MKI aircraft is ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020