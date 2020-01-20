Left Menu
Saif Ali Khan to star in Amazon Prime's 'Dilli'

After featuring in two hit seasons of Netflix series, 'Sacred Games', Saif Ali Khan is set to make his debut in Amazon Prime based web series 'Dilli', the online video streaming platform said on Monday.

A still from video reel of Amazon Prime Video (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

After featuring in two hit seasons of Netflix series, 'Sacred Games', Saif Ali Khan is set to make his debut in Amazon Prime based web series 'Dilli', the online video streaming platform said on Monday. Amazon Prime Video today shared a video reel of all the upcoming sequels of series and introduced several new series including 'Dilli', featuring Khan.

The video streaming platform shared the information about the same on its Twitter handle through a three-minute-long video reel. Sequels of hit series including 'Mirzapur', 'The Family Man', and 'Four More Shots Please!' as well as the characters starring in them were announced.

Another major announcement that Amazon Prime Video made through the video snippet is that the second season of 'Breathe' will introduce Abhishek Bachchan to the world of web series replacing R Madhavan. Other new series that were introduced on the platform are Sanjay Kapoor's 'The Last Hour', Naseeruddin Shah's 'Bandish Bandits' and Saif's 'Dilli' which will also feature Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Dimple Kapadia, and Sunil Grover. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

