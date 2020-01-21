Paul Wesley to direct 'Batwoman' episode

"The Vampire Diaries" alum Paul Wesley is set to direct an episode of The CW's "Batwoman" . The directing stint marks the actor's return to the network which was home to his popular vampire series, reported Entertainment Weekly.

Wesley, 37, shared the news on Monday in his Instagram Story that showed the cover of the script, written by Daphne Miles. The actor made his directorial debut in the fifth season of "The Vampire Diaries" and went on to helm four more episodes of the show.

Wesley has also directed episodes of "Shadowhunters" ; "Roswell, New Mexico"; and "The Vampire Diaries" spin-off "Legacies". "Batwoman" features Ruby Rose in the title role and is the first TV series to be headlined by an LBGTQ superhero.

The show, currently in its first season, airs on Sunday.

