Left Menu
Development News Edition

Joaquin Phoenix visits slaughterhouse after SAG Win

American actor and producer Joaquin Phoenix who won Best Actor at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards headed to a slaughterhouse to offer water to pigs.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 21:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 21:05 IST
Joaquin Phoenix visits slaughterhouse after SAG Win
Joaquin Phoenix at 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American actor and producer Joaquin Phoenix who won Best Actor at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards headed to a slaughterhouse to offer water to pigs. Giving after award parties a miss, Phoenix who picked up the award for his work in 'Joker', drove straight from the Shrine Auditorium to the Farmer John Packing Co in Los Angeles, reported TMZ.

Joaquin joined a group of activists who assemble there twice a week. More than 7,000 pigs are butchered every day inside Farmer John.

As per TMZ, the 'Joker' star told Jane Velez-Mitchell, a formal LA TV reporter that, "Most people don't really know of the torture and murder in the meat and dairy industry." "We have moral obligations to talk about it and expose it for what it really is. We are so indoctrinated with these happy images of animals on farms, on the covers of meat containers, at restaurants and it's a lie," he further added.

He not only just participated in the demonstration but also reportedly persuaded the Hollywood Foreign Press to serve an all-vegan menu at the Golden Globes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Chinese doctor investigating virus outbreak says he was infected

A Chinese physician who was investigating the outbreak of a mysterious new virus in central China says he has himself been infected. Wang Guangfa, who heads the Department of Pulmonary Medicine at Beijings Peking University First Hospital, ...

Hamas chief to remain outside Gaza for months: deputy

The leader of the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas will remain outside the Gaza Strip the group runs for up to a year, a senior official said on Tuesday. Ismail Haniya left Gaza in December on his first major foreign tour since taking ov...

Senate Democrats will seek to subpoena White House documents in impeachment trial

U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said he will seek to amend the resolution coming later on Tuesday that outlines the procedure for President Donald Trumps impeachment trial in order to obtain records of communications on U.S. aid...

Nadda, Shah review party's Delhi poll-related activities

The top BJP leadership including newly-appointed president J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the partys Delhi assembly election-related activities on Tuesday, hours after the nomination process for the election ended.Gene...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020