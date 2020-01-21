Sindh provincial govt stops release of movie based on life of Muslim cleric

A provincial government in Pakistan on Tuesday stopped the release of a movie based on the life of a Muslim cleric, saying it has the potential to create "unrest" in the country. Directed by renowned Pakistani film-maker and actor Sarmad Khoosat, the movie 'Zindagi Tamasha' tells the story of the trials and turbulence of a modest religious scholar.

"If the film is released for public exhibition, it may create unrest within the religious segment of the society and may deteriorate and be detrimental to the peaceful circumstances in the country," said a notification of the Sindh Board of Film Censors. The Board has advised all cinema exhibitors and distributors to avoid the movie's exhibition till further notice.

The film was initially cleared for release by the central and provincial censor boards, but threats from some hardliner religious parties led by Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) has apparently forced a rethink. The TLP had threatened to launch protests and sit-ins outside cinema houses where the film was to be released this week.

The party called off their protests on Tuesday after the censor board notification stopping the film's release. The Central Board of Film Censors later also notified distributors not to release the controversial movie until it is reviewed again by the provincial censor boards.

The Lahore Civil Court on Wednesday will hear a petition filed by the film director Khoosat against the notification.

