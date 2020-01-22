Left Menu
Honoured to play character based on people who save lives: Rob Lowe

Actor Rob Lowe says featuring on "9-1-1: Lone Star" is a big honour as the series gave him an opportunity to bring alive a character inspired by the real-life heroes. The procedural TV series created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear, is a spin-off of "9-1-1" which followed the lives of Los Angeles first responders: police officers, paramedics, firefighters and dispatchers.

"9-1-1: Lone Star" follows Owen Strand (Lowe) and his troubled firefighter son T K, played by Ronen Rubenstein. "Ryan Murphy and I have been trying to find something to do together for about 15 years! I loved '9-1-1' the original show, and they came to me with a very different iteration of it. To bring to life these characters who are based on people who are actually out on the trenches saving lives every single day is a profound honour for me," Lowe said in a statement.

"This world supports humour and the real-life stakes; a lot of shows do either-or but very few do both. What I really love about 'Lone Star' is the tone. It's a well-rounded, really interesting ensemble," he added. The show is currently streaming on Hotstar Premium.

