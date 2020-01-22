Raul Castillo boards Guy Ritchie's 'Cash Truck'

Actor Raul Castillo has been added to the cast of Guy Ritchie's latest thriller, "Cash Truck" . According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is a remake of 2004 French thriller "Le Convoyeur" , which featured Jean Dujardin and Albert Dupontel in the lead.

The details about the character to be played by Castillo, known for "Knives Out" and "We the Animals" , are unknown. Already announced actors include Jason Statham, Scott Eastwood, Holt McCallany, Jeffrey Donovan, Laz Alonso, and Josh Hartnett.

Statham will play H, a cold and mysterious character who works for an armored truck company responsible for moving hundreds of millions of dollars around Los Angeles each week. The project also reunites Ritchie and Statham, who have previously collaborated on "Snatch" and "Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.