Netflix sets premiere date for 'Altered Carbon' season 2

The second season of Netflix sci-fi series "Altered Carbon" will start streaming on February 27. The streamer announced the date and released a brief teaser video of the show on Tuesday on its official Twitter account.

"Avengers: Endgame" star Anthony Mackie will play Takeshi Kovacs after Joel Kinnaman's run in the first season. In the world of "Altered Carbon" , the journey of Takeshi Kovacs spans hundreds of years, many different bodies, referred to as "sleeves", and planets.

Based on the science fiction novels by Richard K Morgan, the series takes place over 300 years in the future. The upcoming season features an entirely new mystery and mission - with new sleeves and new characters - while also examining the search for meaning and love when people live for centuries, and they must continue to live with what they have done in your past.

Other cast members include Simone Missick, Lela Loren, Dina Shihabi, Torben Liebrecht, James Saito, Will Yun Lee, Renee Elise Goldsberry and Chris Connor.

