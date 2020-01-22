Left Menu
I'd be over the moon: Daniel Craig on starring in 'Knives Out' sequel

  • Los Angeles
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 13:39 IST
  • Created: 22-01-2020 13:39 IST
Bond star Daniel Craig said he is up for a "Knives Out" sequel if director Rian Johnson is ready to go for round two. The 51-year-old actor played detective Benoit Blanc in the hit comedy-thriller, written and directed by Johnson.

Asked whether he would be willing to reprise Benoit's role, Craig told Entertainment Weekly, "Sure. I'd be over the moon. I mean, I'd do anything for Rian. If he writes something, I’ll do it. Of course I will. Why wouldn’t I?" The British actor said he had a great time working on the acclaimed whodunit.

"I had a ton of fun doing it. You aim for that every time, you aim for that to work out. It rarely, rarely does, but it did on that movie and how nice is that?" he added. Last week, Johnson confirmed he would be interested in making a "Knives Out" follow-up.

