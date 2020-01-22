Left Menu
Development News Edition

Taylor Swift reveals her mother's brain tumour diagnosis

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 14:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 14:19 IST
Taylor Swift reveals her mother's brain tumour diagnosis
Pop star Taylor Swift Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Pop star Taylor Swift has revealed that her mother, Andrea Swift, has been diagnosed with a brain tumor and she has decided to limit her foreign tours in its wake. Swift opened up about her mother's health battles during a cover interview with Variety. She said the brain tumor was discovered during Andrea's cancer treatment.

"She was going through chemo, and that's a hard enough thing for a person to go through. While she was going through treatment, they found a brain tumor. And the symptoms of what a person goes through when they have a brain tumor is nothing like what we've ever been through with her cancer before. So it's just been a really hard time for us as a family," the 30-year-old star said. Swift said Andrea, who also serves as her manager, has been the guiding force in her life.

"Everyone loves their mom; everyone's got an important mom. But for me, she's really the guiding force. Almost every decision I make, I talk to her about it first. So obviously it was a really big deal to ever speak about her illness," Swift added. The singer, who recently revealed that her 'Lover' tour dates will take the form of a festival instead of a usual globetrotting event, said she plans to spend more time with her family in America.

"This is a year where I have to be there for my family. There's a lot of question marks throughout the next year, so I wanted to make sure that I could go home," Swift said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Italy's Di Maio to quit as 5-Star leader -source

Luigi di Maio will step down as leader of Italys co-governing 5-Star movement on Wednesday, a senior party source said, as it seeks to stem a wave of defections that threatens the governments majority in the upper parliamentary house. Di Ma...

Hillary Clinton extends all-out support to Democrats' eventual presidential nominee

Hillary Clinton on Tuesday local time said that she will support the Democratic Partys eventual presidential nominee, hours after she declined to answer whether she would endorse Bernie Sanders if he ends up winning the partys nomination fo...

FACTBOX-Five facts about new Sainsbury's CEO Roberts

Simon Roberts has been appointed to replace Mike Coupe as the boss of Britains second-largest supermarket group Sainsburys. Here are five facts about the new chief executive- Roberts, 48, joined Sainsburys as retail and operations director ...

Puducherry, France maintaining good ties, says Minister

Puducherry Agriculture Minister R Kamalakannan on Wednesday said the former French colony has been maintaining good relations with France by executing various developmental projects. He was inaugurating a four-day workshop here on local fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020