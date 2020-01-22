Taylor Swift reveals her mother's brain tumour diagnosis

Pop star Taylor Swift has revealed that her mother, Andrea Swift, has been diagnosed with a brain tumor and she has decided to limit her foreign tours in its wake. Swift opened up about her mother's health battles during a cover interview with Variety. She said the brain tumor was discovered during Andrea's cancer treatment.

"She was going through chemo, and that's a hard enough thing for a person to go through. While she was going through treatment, they found a brain tumor. And the symptoms of what a person goes through when they have a brain tumor is nothing like what we've ever been through with her cancer before. So it's just been a really hard time for us as a family," the 30-year-old star said. Swift said Andrea, who also serves as her manager, has been the guiding force in her life.

"Everyone loves their mom; everyone's got an important mom. But for me, she's really the guiding force. Almost every decision I make, I talk to her about it first. So obviously it was a really big deal to ever speak about her illness," Swift added. The singer, who recently revealed that her 'Lover' tour dates will take the form of a festival instead of a usual globetrotting event, said she plans to spend more time with her family in America.

"This is a year where I have to be there for my family. There's a lot of question marks throughout the next year, so I wanted to make sure that I could go home," Swift said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.