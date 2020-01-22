Left Menu
Maha govt declares 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' tax-free

Maharashtra government on Wednesday declared Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Tanhaji

  ANI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 22-01-2020 14:46 IST
  • Created: 22-01-2020 14:46 IST
Maharashtra government makes film 'Tanhaji' tax-free in the state (Photo/ANI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra government on Wednesday declared Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' tax-free in the state. The move came days after scores of leaders along with Maharashtra former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis wrote letters to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray demanding to make the new release of Devgan tax-free.

Earlier, Thackeray in an event said that he will watch the historical drama 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' along with other ministers. The movie shows Ajay Devgn essaying the role of Maratha warrior Taanaji Malusare fighting for the principle of 'Bhagwa' (saffron) flag and 'Swaraj' (home-rule) and 'Satya' (truth).

Kajol, who essays the role of the wife of Tanhaji, Savitribai Malusare, is shown as a strong character, who accompanies him in taking firm decisions. Saif Ali Khan, who plays the antagonist, comes out strong as Uday Bhan, a Rajput official, who works for Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.

The film is produced by Ajay Devgn's ADF and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and has been directed by Om Raut. The movie has crashed the box-office as it has garnered around Rs 180 crore as on Wednesday, as per the film critic Taran Adarsh. (ANI)

