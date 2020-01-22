Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reach out to Showtime if you want season 8 of 'Ray Donovan': Liev Schreiber to fans

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 16:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 16:26 IST
Reach out to Showtime if you want season 8 of 'Ray Donovan': Liev Schreiber to fans

Two days after the season seven finale of "Ray Donovan" , its star Liev Schreiber says fans should reach out to Showtime if they want another chapter to the drama series. The actor, who plays the titular role in the show, on Tuesday took to Instagram to mark the end of the series thanking the team and fans for the support.

As the show is yet to be renewed for another run, Schrieber reached out to his followers to make some noise. "What an amazing journey it's been. I've been reading your comments, and the outpouring of love and support for our cast and crew has been truly overwhelming. I know the big question on everyone's mine is whether there will be a season 8.

"Truth is it's in the network's hands. So if you want more, reach out to them at @showtime, @raydonovan, and @CBS and let them know how you feel. Either way it's been an amazing ride and we have all of you to thank for it," the actor wrote alongside a behind-the-scenes video. Earlier this month, Gary Levine, network's co-president of entertainment, said the drama is "nearing the end of its run".

"Ray Donovan" follows Schreiber as a fixer who arranges bribes, payoffs, threats, and other illegal activities, to ensure the outcome desired by the client.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

DAVOS-Trump says U.S. to add more countries to travel ban soon

The United States is moving to add more countries to its travel ban list, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday, but gave no other details, saying the changes would be announced soon.The Trump administration is planning to add seven...

Priority status for EU fossil fuel projects raises green hackles

European lawmakers on Wednesday approved the European Unions list of priority energy projects that are eligible for up to 30 billion euros 33.5 billion in funding, ignoring objections over its inclusion of fossil fuel schemes.The European C...

UPDATE 1-China companies issue staff with masks, travel warnings as virus outbreak fears grow

Companies across China are handing out masks and warning staff to avoid the central city of Wuhan amid fears that the new flu-like coronavirus will rapidly spread with much of the population embarking on travel for Lunar New Year holidays. ...

DAVOS-Trump says he would have loved to have seen Greta Thunberg speak

U.S. President Donald Trump said he doesnt think climate change is a hoax and would have loved to have seen Greta Thunberg speak while he was at Davos.Trump, who has sparred back and forth with the teenage climate activist, made the comment...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020