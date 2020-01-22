Reach out to Showtime if you want season 8 of 'Ray Donovan': Liev Schreiber to fans

Two days after the season seven finale of "Ray Donovan" , its star Liev Schreiber says fans should reach out to Showtime if they want another chapter to the drama series. The actor, who plays the titular role in the show, on Tuesday took to Instagram to mark the end of the series thanking the team and fans for the support.

As the show is yet to be renewed for another run, Schrieber reached out to his followers to make some noise. "What an amazing journey it's been. I've been reading your comments, and the outpouring of love and support for our cast and crew has been truly overwhelming. I know the big question on everyone's mine is whether there will be a season 8.

"Truth is it's in the network's hands. So if you want more, reach out to them at @showtime, @raydonovan, and @CBS and let them know how you feel. Either way it's been an amazing ride and we have all of you to thank for it," the actor wrote alongside a behind-the-scenes video. Earlier this month, Gary Levine, network's co-president of entertainment, said the drama is "nearing the end of its run".

"Ray Donovan" follows Schreiber as a fixer who arranges bribes, payoffs, threats, and other illegal activities, to ensure the outcome desired by the client.

