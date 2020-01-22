Left Menu
Karanvir Bohra's 'The Casino' starts filming

  Mumbai
  Updated: 22-01-2020 18:06 IST
  Created: 22-01-2020 17:55 IST
Karanvir Bohra's 'The Casino' starts filming
File photo Image Credit: Twitter(@KVBohra)

Karanvir Bohra-starrer Zee5 series "The Casino - My Game. My Rules" on Wednesday commenced shooting here. The show, being directed and produced by Hardik Gajjar, will mark the actor's foray into the digital medium.

Bohra is playing Vicky, a rich yet humble, simple and loving boy, who is the heir to his father's multi-billion-dollar casino. The show is set in the world of high society and will reflect its glamour and glitz with a tinge of mystery and conspiracy. The backdrop will be a huge casino around which the story will unfold.

Bohra said he is excited about his digital debut with such a "unique" series. "It's a great time to be an actor because truly content is on an exponential growth with the digital medium today. We are being able to experiment with concepts, make content for niche audiences, and have artistic liberty without limitations.

"I am excited about making my digital debut because truly The Casino on ZEE5 is a unique series and my character has shades and nuances which I haven't experimented with as an actor before. It is going to be interesting to see the audiences' reaction to these new shades as well as a backdrop which hasn't been explored in India yet, that of the gambler's world," the 37-year-old actor said in a statement. The show, which is expected to bow out later this year, will also feature Mandana Karimi and Andrita Ray in pivotal roles. It will be shot across Mumbai and Nepal.

