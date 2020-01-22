Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sara Ali Khan announces release of 'Shayad' with her satirical Instagram post

Announcing the release of song 'Shayad' from her upcoming film -- Love Aaj Kal, Bollywood's fresh face Sara Ali Khan on Wednesday dropped a short boomerang video with her co-star Kartik Aaryan.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 20:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 20:05 IST
Sara Ali Khan announces release of 'Shayad' with her satirical Instagram post
Actors Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Announcing the release of song 'Shayad' from her upcoming film -- Love Aaj Kal, Bollywood's fresh face Sara Ali Khan on Wednesday dropped a short boomerang video with her co-star Kartik Aaryan. The actor took to Instagram to share the video in which she is seen seated behind Aaryan on a scooter.

Setting yet another style statement, Khan was seen slaying the layered look with her floral dress and a denim jacket over it. The 24-year-old actor accessorised her look with hoop earrings, while Aaryan kept it simple with a striped T-shirt.

Besides her acting skills and on-point fashion sense, the actor is also known for chirpiness and amusing sense of humour. She wrote a funny caption speaking about the characters portrayed by her and Aaryan in the film. "Zoe and Veer sitting on a bike. Both so different but expressions alike, Their excitement and enthusiasm is hitting a spike, Both hoping Shayad helps love chords to strike, Shayad out now! Link in bio," she captioned the picture.

'Love Aaj Kal' is the remake of the 2009 movie by the same name. The original movie featured Sara's father Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead and explored two love stories set in different time periods. The movie will feature Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the movie also features Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma in significant roles. The movie, which is set to release on February 14, presents Kartik and Sara as Veer and Zoe. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

DAVOS-Trump has parting words for the star of Davos, Greta Thunberg

Just before he departed the slopes of Davos, U.S. President Donald Trump had some final words for Greta Thunberg, saying he would have loved to have seen her speak at the World Economic Forum. Back-and-forths between the teenager and the 73...

Khelo India Youth Games conclude with colourful closing ceremony, Maharashtra champions

The third edition of the Khelo India Youth Games came to a close on Wednesday with a colourful ceremony, with Maharashtra being adjudged as the champion team with 256 medals, including 78 gold. After 13 days of intense competition, Maharash...

Guest lecturers strike work at Allahabad University over pending salaries

Allahabad University officials on Wednesday said salaries of guest faculty which have been pending for up to five months will be cleared in a week. Scores of guest lectures of the varsity and its allied colleges from faculties of arts, scie...

Nadda to address rally in CAA's support in UP

In his first visit to Uttar Pradesh after taking over as BJP president, J P Nadda will on Thursday address a public meeting in support of the amended citizenship law in Agra, the party said in a statement.He will be joined by UP Chief Minis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020