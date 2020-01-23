Benny Safdie, Sarah Snook boards 'Pieces of a Woman'

Benny Safdie, one half of filmmaker duo The Safdie Brothers, and "Succession" star Sarah Snook have joined the cast of the film "Pieces of a Woman" . To be directed by Hungarian filmmaker Kornel Mundruczo, the movie stars Shia LaBeouf and Vanessa Kirby in the lead.

The director's frequent collaborator Kata Weber has penned the script. The story follows a grieving woman (Kirby) who is thrust into an emotional inner journey by trying to come to terms with the loss of her baby after a home birth goes wrong, while dealing with her husband (LaBeouf) and estranged mother.

Oscar winner Ellen Burstyn will essay the role of the mother, reported Collider. Molly Parker, Iliza Shlesinger and Jimmie Fails are also part of the cast.

The project will be produced by Kevin Turen and Ashley Levinson for Little Lamb Productions, along with Aaron Ryder. Viktoria Petranyi, Sam Levinson, Aaron L Gilbert, Jason Cloth and Stuart Manashil will serve as executive producers.

