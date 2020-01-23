Left Menu
Development News Edition

Justin Bieber serves 'Yummy' food with James Corden

Singer Justin Bieber served grilled cheese and fish tacos in 'Yummy' food truck along with comedian James Corden in Los Angeles.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 15:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 15:07 IST
Justin Bieber serves 'Yummy' food with James Corden
Justin Bieber inside his 'Yummy Food Truck' (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Singer Justin Bieber served grilled cheese and fish tacos in 'Yummy' food truck along with comedian James Corden in Los Angeles. Justin shared a series of pictures from the day on his Instagram.

The singer wore an apron and cap that had his and James's picture printed on it along with a text that read 'Yummy FOOD TRUCK.' "Stay on the lookout for James Cordon coming up," the 'Yummy' singer captioned the post.

'The Late Late Show with James Corden' host was also seen accompanying the singer. According to TMZ, the cost for each food item was only $1.00 and the money benefited the Los Angeles food bank.

As for the official menu that hung outside the truck had a couple of Justin's singles written on it. 'Where Are You Now That I Cheese You?' for the grilled cheese and 'Despatacos' for the fish tacos. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey delivery man risks 18 years for spitting on pizza

Istanbul, Jan 23 AFP A Turkish prosecutor called for a sentence of up to 18 years for a delivery man who spat on a customers pizza before handing it over, local media reported Thursday. The incident -- which happened in 2017 in the central ...

Maharashtra ATS arrests a West Bengal resident in

Maharashtra ATS arrests a West Bengal resident inNallasopara arms haul, Sunburn festival attack conspiracycases....

Maha: Man kills friend after dispute over Rs 200

A 23-year-old labourer has been arrested in the western suburb of Bandra for allegedly killing his friend, who failed to return Rs 200 that his brother had borrowed, police said on Thursday. Maruti Shetty killed Ramesh Shetty 25 by pushing...

Downtown Tokyo's homeless fear removal ahead of Olympics

Shelters made of cardboard start popping up in the basement of Tokyos Shinjuku train station right before the shutters come down at 11 pm, in corridors where salarymen rushing home and couples on late-night dates have just passed by. Dozens...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020