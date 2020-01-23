Manushi Chhillar shares glimpse of her character from Prithviraj

Left Menu
The former Miss World Manushi Chhillar who has now made her way to the Bollywood cinema by debuting in the forthcoming historical drama 'Prithviraj' has shared a glimpse of her character from the movie.

Manushi Chhillar (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

The former Miss World Manushi Chhillar who has now made her way to the Bollywood cinema by debuting in the forthcoming historical drama 'Prithviraj' has shared a glimpse of her character from the movie. Manushi took to Instagram to share a sneak-peek of her new character as 'Sanyogita' in the movie. The post featured herself in the makeup room dressed as the love of the King's life.

Without giving any further details about her role, Manushi wrote, "Sanyogita #Prithviraj." The 22-year-old star who is paired opposite Akshay Kumar has been announced as the leading lady of YRF's biggest historical film 'Prithviraj'.

The upcoming historical drama is based on the life and heroism of the fearless and mighty King Prithviraj Chauhan. Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is set to play the role of Prithiviraj while Manushi will be seen as the love of the king's life. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

