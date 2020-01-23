One Piece Chapter 969 on Roger, Oden’s execution? Pirates ogling on Roger’s treasure

One Piece Chapter 968 dropped a few days back. What about Chapter 969? Stay tuned with us to know more in details.

One Piece Chapter 969 is coming close to its release and the manga aficionados are quite excited to know what to happen next. The imminent chapter is going to filled with action as the manga continues with Oden's comeback to Wano country.

In One Piece Chapter 969, Oden will meet his match, Yonko Kaido after returning to Wano Country and discovering how badly Orochi was running the place, as reported by EconoTimes. Fans will be surprised to know that Orochi will put Oden into prison and the incident is going to have a link with Chapter 968.

New spoilers for One Piece Chapter 969 suggest Orochi will detain Oden with the help of former Bar Bari no Mi user (a Paramecia-type Devil Fruit that allows the user to generate barriers for defending with or striking with at will), Digi Statement noted.

The imminent chapter will commence with Roger disbanding the group of pirates just when comes to know someone greater than him is born. The new that Roger has discovered the one piece treasure will spread like fire and he is likely to become a major target for everyone. Several pirates group from across the globe will have their eyes fixed on Roger to steal his treasure. This is one of the vital plots of One Piece Chapter 969.

On the other hand, One Piece Chapter 969 is expected to deal with the execution of Roger and Oden. The reason why Whiteboard did not come to protect them or to help them will be elaborated in the imminent chapter. The spoilers also suggest Orochi will kill Hyogoro's spouse and their 16 children after 3 years.

Oden wants revenge against Kaido and Orochi. Both (Orochi and Kaido) made Oden furious and the limit was crossed when Kaido killed his family. Oden will be seeking revenge but he will be killed at the end. Once Oden is gone, Luffy will return to the present timeline.

One Piece Chapter 969 will be released on Sunday, January 26 and the raw scans are likely to be out on January 23.

