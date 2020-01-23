Left Menu
Development News Edition

One Piece Chapter 969 on Roger, Oden’s execution? Pirates ogling on Roger’s treasure

One Piece Chapter 969 on Roger, Oden’s execution? Pirates ogling on Roger’s treasure
In One Piece Chapter 969, Oden will meet his match, Yonko Kaido after returning to Wano Country and discovering how badly Orochi was running the place. Image Credit: One Piece / Facebook

One Piece Chapter 968 dropped a few days back. What about Chapter 969? Stay tuned with us to know more in details.

One Piece Chapter 969 is coming close to its release and the manga aficionados are quite excited to know what to happen next. The imminent chapter is going to filled with action as the manga continues with Oden's comeback to Wano country.

In One Piece Chapter 969, Oden will meet his match, Yonko Kaido after returning to Wano Country and discovering how badly Orochi was running the place, as reported by EconoTimes. Fans will be surprised to know that Orochi will put Oden into prison and the incident is going to have a link with Chapter 968.

New spoilers for One Piece Chapter 969 suggest Orochi will detain Oden with the help of former Bar Bari no Mi user (a Paramecia-type Devil Fruit that allows the user to generate barriers for defending with or striking with at will), Digi Statement noted.

The imminent chapter will commence with Roger disbanding the group of pirates just when comes to know someone greater than him is born. The new that Roger has discovered the one piece treasure will spread like fire and he is likely to become a major target for everyone. Several pirates group from across the globe will have their eyes fixed on Roger to steal his treasure. This is one of the vital plots of One Piece Chapter 969.

On the other hand, One Piece Chapter 969 is expected to deal with the execution of Roger and Oden. The reason why Whiteboard did not come to protect them or to help them will be elaborated in the imminent chapter. The spoilers also suggest Orochi will kill Hyogoro's spouse and their 16 children after 3 years.

Oden wants revenge against Kaido and Orochi. Both (Orochi and Kaido) made Oden furious and the limit was crossed when Kaido killed his family. Oden will be seeking revenge but he will be killed at the end. Once Oden is gone, Luffy will return to the present timeline.

One Piece Chapter 969 will be released on Sunday, January 26 and the raw scans are likely to be out on January 23.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-The virus that wears a crown: New China virus is part of coronavirus family

Here are some key features of coronaviruses and what we know about the new virus that was identified in the central Chinese city of Wuhan. Coronaviruses are a family of viruses that get their name from what they look like under a microscop...

Greece expects tourism growth this year despite bumpy 2019 - minister

Tourism, which accounts for about a quarter of Greeces gross domestic product, will grow in 2020 despite the blow dealt to the sector last year by the collapse of British travel giant Thomas Cook, Tourism Minister Harry Theocharis said on T...

Pre-mature release of convicts by govt orders won't lie under habeas corpus writ, say SC

The Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that habeas corpus writ cant be used for securing pre-mature release of a convict under government orders GO or rules. A petition under the writ of habeas corpus is filed to ensure that a person under arr...

Russian strikes kill 8 civilians in Syria's Idlib: Monitor

Russian airstrikes in Syrias northwestern region of Idlib on Thursday killed eight civilians, including five children, a war monitor said. Most of Idlib and parts of Aleppo province are still controlled by factions opposed to President Bash...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020