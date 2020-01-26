Tom Holland's 'Uncharted' delayed

Sony has pushed back the release of "Uncharted" adaptation starring Mark Wahlberg and Tom Holland. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the debut of the long-gestating videogame version has moved back three months and the film will now hit the screens on March 5, 2021.

The development came after the exit of Travis Knight as director late last year. It was recently reported that "Zombieland" filmmaker Ruben Fleischer was the studio's top choice to take over the reins.

The game is about the adventures of a hunter named Nathan Drake. The film is a prequel to the game series and it will establish how Nathan (Holland) became the hunter and it will also introduce his dear friend Sully (Wahlberg).

