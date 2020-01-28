Left Menu
'Snake Eyes' doesn't rely on CGI, says Henry Golding

Actor Henry Golding says his new film "Snake Eyes', a spin-off of "G.I. Joe", brings the old-school physical stunts back into the fold at a time when computer-generated graphics are a rage. The "Crazy Rich Asians" star, who plays the titular ninja in the Paramount movie, said the action has a certain "authenticity" to it.

"We have an authenticity to this. Which no one will have ever seen in a 'G.I. Joe' franchise ever. The number of physical stunts that we do outweigh that of any of the CGI. Generally speaking, it's all physical stunts," Golding told MTV News. The 32-year-old actor said he had a "few injuries" while doing the stunts on the film.

"I'm not gonna lie -- I blew out my hip, I tore my quad, my meniscus like tore," he added. Golding said, "Snake Eyes" will be an origin story and of a period of the character's life in which he is still learning and training.

Snake Eyes is a silent ninja commando who dresses in all black, never reveals his face and doesn't speak. He stands out among the military anti-terrorist group and quickly establishes himself as the group's most popular member. The spin-off will be directed by Robert Schwentke from a script by Evan Spiliotopoulos.

