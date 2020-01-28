CBS developing 'Equalizer' reboot with Queen Latifah

The "Equalizer" reboot, featuring actor Queen Latifah, is in the works at CBS network. According to Deadline, CBS has officially ordered the project to pilot.

The show is said to be a reimagining of the popular series in which Queen Latifah played an enigmatic figure who uses her skills to help those with nowhere else to turn. The original "Equalizer" ran four seasons between 1985 and 1989.

Andrew Marlowe and Terri Miller are attached as writers, executive producers, and showrunners on the new series. Queen Latifah will also executive produce.

Universal Television is producing the project in association with CBS Television Studios.

