Bear Grylls, Rajinikanth arrive at Bandipur to shoot 'Man vs Wild' episode
British adventurer Bear Grylls and superstar Rajinikanth arrived at the Bandipur Tiger Reserve And National Park in Karnataka on Tuesday for shooting a special episode of the show 'Man vs Wild'.
The actor arrived at the location dressed in comfortable sporty clothes. Donning a dark blue jacket and grey track pants, Rajinikanth was also carrying a cross-body bag.
Earlier in 2019, Grylls shot an episode of the show with Prime Minister Narendra Modi which garnered a lot of attention and became a worldwide trend. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
