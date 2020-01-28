Stephen Lang, Keith David join horror film 'The Seventh Day'

Horror exorcist film "The Seventh Day" is adding Stephen Lang, Keith David and Chris Galust to its cast. Actors Robin Bartlett and Brady Jenness are also part of the team, reported Deadline.

They join the already announced duo of Guy Pearce and Mexican actor Vadhir Derbez in the story that follows a renowned exorcist who teams up with a rookie priest for his first day of training. As they plunge deeper into hell on earth, the lines between good and evil blur, leaving them struggling with their own demons.

Lang will play a serious and deeply pious archbishop of the Catholic Diocese of New Orleans, whereas David will portray Father Louis, a mentor to Father Peter (Pearce) in his youth. While Bartlett is set to essay the role of Helen, a New Orleans social worker, Galust will play a younger version to Pearce's Father Peter.

Jenness will portray Charlie Giroux, a young boy accused of a heinous crime while allegedly under the influence of demonic possession. Justin P Lange, best known for 2018 Tribeca premiere "The Dark", is attached to direct and write.

