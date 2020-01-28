Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stephen Lang, Keith David join horror film 'The Seventh Day'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 18:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 18:09 IST
Stephen Lang, Keith David join horror film 'The Seventh Day'

Horror exorcist film "The Seventh Day" is adding Stephen Lang, Keith David and Chris Galust to its cast. Actors Robin Bartlett and Brady Jenness are also part of the team, reported Deadline.

They join the already announced duo of Guy Pearce and Mexican actor Vadhir Derbez in the story that follows a renowned exorcist who teams up with a rookie priest for his first day of training. As they plunge deeper into hell on earth, the lines between good and evil blur, leaving them struggling with their own demons.

Lang will play a serious and deeply pious archbishop of the Catholic Diocese of New Orleans, whereas David will portray Father Louis, a mentor to Father Peter (Pearce) in his youth. While Bartlett is set to essay the role of Helen, a New Orleans social worker, Galust will play a younger version to Pearce's Father Peter.

Jenness will portray Charlie Giroux, a young boy accused of a heinous crime while allegedly under the influence of demonic possession. Justin P Lange, best known for 2018 Tribeca premiere "The Dark", is attached to direct and write.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

One Punch Man Season 3 release period, Know more on Saitama’s presence, What latest we know

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Assembly session beginning Wednesday likely to be stormy

Assembly session beginning Wednesday likely to be stormy Eds adding details Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 28 PTI The stage is set for another possible face-off between Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and the Left government on the opening ...

After PM Modi, Rajinikanth to feature in 'Man vs Wild'

After PM Modi, Rajinikanth to feature in Man vs Wild Eds adding details ChennaiBengaluru Jan 28 PTI After Prime Minister Narendra Modi, superstar Rajinikanth is all set to feature in an upcoming edition of ace adventurer Bear Gr...

Nobel laureate Banerjee takes tennis 'lessons' from Mukerjea

Nobel Prize winner in economics, Abhijit Banerjee on Tuesday took some time off from his schedule to take tennis lessons from citys great Jaidip Mukerjea here. Less than 12 hours after he was given a life membership at the historic Calcutta...

Traffic restrictions for Beating Retreat ceremony in Delhi on Wednesday

Traffic restrictions and diversions will be in place on Wednesday for the Beating Retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk and Illumination of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, police said. Vijay Chowk will be closed for traffic from 2 pm to 9.30 pm, accordin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020