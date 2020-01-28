Jodie Turner-Smith, Joshua Jackson won't raise kids in US

Actor Jodie Turner-Smith has revealed she and actor, husband Joshua Jackson are considering about raising their child out of the US due to "overt" white supremacy prevalent in the country. The couple, who confirmed their marriage late last year, are pregnant with their first baby.

The "Queen & Slim" star, 33, said the racial dynamics in America are "fraught". "White supremacy is overt. It's the reason I don't want to raise my kids here. I don't want my kids to grow up doing active shooter drills at school," Turner-Smith told The Sunday Times.

The actor, a daughter of Jamaican parents raised in Peterborough, England, said the UK is also not an option. "England has gone off the rails, so I was thinking maybe Canada," she said of Jackson's home country. The 41-year-old actor was born in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Last month, the couple tied the knot after picking up a marriage license in August 2019.

